Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.88% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $25,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 658,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,720,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,531,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after buying an additional 182,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $174,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 142,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

