Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $29,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.28. 74,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,225. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.