Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Kansas City Southern worth $26,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.15.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

