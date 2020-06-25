Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 758,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,682,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.64% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $826,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,016,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

BIPC stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,795. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 33.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

