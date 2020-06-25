Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,132,019 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 140.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $28,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

FITB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 671,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.