Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 277,437 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 277,437 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.78% of Hexcel worth $24,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Hexcel stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.10. 64,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

