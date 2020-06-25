Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,849,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,573 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.93% of Yamana Gold worth $24,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.12. 951,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,735,930. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

