Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,529 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $26,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,130. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.