Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,980 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $27,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

