Royal Bank of Canada Sells 34,052 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,052 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of AutoZone worth $27,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 314.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 122.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 51.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,164. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,068.15.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,120.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,215.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

