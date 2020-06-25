Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.77% of Integra Lifesciences worth $29,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 663,995 shares of company stock worth $32,428,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,985. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

