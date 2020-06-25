Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,835 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,112,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,065,000 after buying an additional 234,212 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,633,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,984,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.16. 1,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,663. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

