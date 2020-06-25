Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $24,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Mantech International by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of MANT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.30. 6,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,041. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

