Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Salazar Resources Ltd (CVE:SRL)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, 123,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 220% from the average session volume of 38,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 30,327 hectares in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

