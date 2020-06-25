Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down to $17.86

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $17.86. Schlumberger shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 7,696,182 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. DZ Bank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

