Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 233 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 233.50 ($2.97), 446,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 220,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.50 ($2.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.58. The company has a market capitalization of $594.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51.

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £4,993.01 ($6,354.86).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

