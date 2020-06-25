Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) Shares Sold by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,061 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ARYA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,354. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe.

