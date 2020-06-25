Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,132 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,023,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 484,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

