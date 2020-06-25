Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,132 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 484,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,814. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

