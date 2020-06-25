Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Shares Up 3.3%

Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.55, 8,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

