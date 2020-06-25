Seascape Capital Management Sells 1,014 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,543,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,990,000 after buying an additional 218,989 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 437,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 231,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,643,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,025,000 after buying an additional 37,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. 16,447,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average is $113.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

