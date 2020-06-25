SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Trading Up 1.2%

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.15, approximately 8,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 46,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.
The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.
