ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0183 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $8.76 million and $438,756.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.11 or 0.05083241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002847 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031752 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars.

