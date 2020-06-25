Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,369,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,601,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,919. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

