Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, 231,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 343,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.51 million and a PE ratio of -39.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

