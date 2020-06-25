Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) were up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 30,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 42 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.