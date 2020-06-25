Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Up 7.3%

Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 46,331 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 127,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 million and a P/E ratio of -9.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.