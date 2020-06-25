Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.51, 108,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,386,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. H Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $33,813,000. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $13,455,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $13,280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,367,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

