Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 248975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

