Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,673 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 90,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 29.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Bank of America by 113.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,159,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 616,039 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,201,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,583,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,979,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,034,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 39,077,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,555,688. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

