Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 115.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,343 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $30,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

NYSE RY traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.93. 45,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.