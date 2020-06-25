Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.96.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.23. 12,054,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,664,350. The stock has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.94. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

