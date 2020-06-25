Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,966 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX traded down $8.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $457.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,804,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,594. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $474.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.49.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

