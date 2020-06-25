Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 22 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.78.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $12.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $973.22. The stock had a trading volume of 356,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,094.84 and a beta of 1.14. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,027.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

