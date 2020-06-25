Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $45.33 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,144 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AT&T were worth $45,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

Shares of T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.57. 22,316,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

