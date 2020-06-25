Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $47.08 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,455 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nike were worth $47,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.16.

Nike stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

