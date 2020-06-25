Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341,470 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.75% of PulteGroup worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 57,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $1,942,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PHM traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 322,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,965. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

