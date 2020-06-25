Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,208,983 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,983,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,568 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 450,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,722,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $196,733,000 after purchasing an additional 75,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,168,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,258,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.