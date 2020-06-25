Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 342,701 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,701 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $521,979,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $671,482,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

C traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,610,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,769,280. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

