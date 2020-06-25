Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 61,419 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,737 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 61,419 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $26,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $704,464.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,310 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.77. The company had a trading volume of 595,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

