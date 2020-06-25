Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) Stock Price Down 66.7%

Soupman Inc (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ)’s share price fell 66.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 8,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 99,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Soupman Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ)

Soupman, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations.

