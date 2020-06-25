Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,444 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Southern worth $115,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,770. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

