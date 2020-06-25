SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Shares Acquired by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.32. 17,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

