SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,088. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $130.55 and a 1-year high of $166.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

