SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stake Boosted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 197.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,519,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,275,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 425,045 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,008,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.79. 25,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,449. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.