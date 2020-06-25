SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.49. The stock had a trading volume of 178,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.