Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires 199,460 Shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Entravision Communication worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entravision Communication by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,346,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 216,940 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 394,293 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 340,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 936,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entravision Communication stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,269. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.35. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

