Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. 190,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,687,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

