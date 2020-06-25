Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,393 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $34,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.59.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.