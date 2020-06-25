Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 50.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,023 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EURN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $18,918,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 482,480 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 123,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,859. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.40%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 589.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

